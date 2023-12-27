The water in Dutch rivers is high due to heavy rainfall in recent days, and in several places the peak has not yet been reached. The municipality of Deventer is bracing itself this Wednesday for the rapidly rising water in the IJssel. The fear is that the level will eventually rise so high that water will flow into the city center. And the water level is also still rising in the Rhine, with an expected peak on Thursday. Farmers are concerned about the beet and potato harvest.

