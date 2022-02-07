The fire brigade raised the alarm because of the high water level in Epen, South Limburg. The river threatened to overflow its banks, but later in the night the water level dropped again. The Limburg water board reports that heavy rainfall in several places causes even higher water levels.

The fire brigade and water board are in increased readiness to be able to help immediately if it does flood. That is not expected, the spokesman said, but at the same time she said it is difficult to provide forecasts. The fire brigade is ready with sandbags and pumps.

“Should it be, then we can act immediately,” said the spokesperson. “The danger has not yet passed.” The high water peak also goes towards Meerssen. “It is only when that peak flows into the Maas that the danger has passed. It is difficult to say when that will happen, it is estimated that it could take hours.”