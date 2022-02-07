The fire brigade raised the alarm because of the high water level in Epen, South Limburg. The river threatened to overflow its banks, but later in the night the water level dropped again. The Limburg water board reports that heavy rainfall in several places causes even higher water levels.
The fire brigade and water board are in increased readiness to be able to help immediately if it does flood. That is not expected, the spokesman said, but at the same time she said it is difficult to provide forecasts. The fire brigade is ready with sandbags and pumps.
“Should it be, then we can act immediately,” said the spokesperson. “The danger has not yet passed.” The high water peak also goes towards Meerssen. “It is only when that peak flows into the Maas that the danger has passed. It is difficult to say when that will happen, it is estimated that it could take hours.”
A spokesperson for the fire service stated earlier that the emergency services, after the floods in July, did respond more quickly to the rise in the water level in the small river. “Limburg Water Board is closely monitoring the situation, carrying out additional inspections and taking measures where necessary to limit flooding.”
The water board calls on residents to update the website waterstandlimburg.nl keep an eye on. It shows the current water levels in people in the vicinity. The water board announces that it will inform people via this website and social media such as Twitter.
