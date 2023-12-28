And again a lot of rain fell this week. The floodplains of the IJssel are quickly flooding, fed by the still rising Rhine. Also in the valley of the Overijsselse Vecht entire fields are blank. That is good for the farmers: the large rainfall deficit in the eastern Netherlands has been nicely supplemented. And it's nice for nature, NOS reported this week: the floods bring calcareous water onto the land, which creates a unique flora.

But what about elsewhere in the country? Don't the rivers actually bring pollution – and doesn't all that water suffocate the soil and plant roots?

German lime for stone carnation

“The Vecht is a special case,” says Martine van der Ploeg, professor of hydrology and quantitative water management at Wageningen University. “The Vechtwater in Germany flows through calcareous rock and absorbs a lot of lime. That lime is deposited on our sandy soils, which are poorly buffered against acidification.” For example, German lime in the eastern Netherlands provides unique conditions in which very specific plants thrive, such as stone carnation and yellow bedstraw.

“You see something similar in Limburg, but otherwise the impact of flooding varies greatly from place to place,” says Van der Ploeg. “It completely depends on the soil composition, how the groundwater flows and what nature occurs there. And above all: how clean that river water is.”

Van der Ploeg gives a small lecture on hydrology. A lot of rainwater runs quite quickly to the sea via ditches and rivers, she says. But some of it sinks into the ground, where it joins the groundwater. That groundwater remains in the soil for a long time and often surfaces again elsewhere, under pressure from the water that sinks into the soil in higher areas.

Nature in the Netherlands gets its water in different ways. In some places it is only fed by rainwater, namely in raised bogs. In other places mainly due to groundwater, for example at the foot of sand ridges. Many forests are also supplied with groundwater. In the Low Netherlands, in swamps and along the major rivers, surface water predominates.

Pollution from fertilizers

“That water is often highly polluted in the Netherlands,” says Van der Ploeg. “Particularly due to fertilizers from agriculture. A large part of it quickly washes off the land with the rain and ends up in the rivers through ditches.”

When the rivers overflow their banks, they release those fertilizers into nature. That is not favorable. Fast-growing species, such as blackberry and nettle, will then displace species that thrive on nutrient-poor soil; biodiversity is declining.

Other pollution also plays a role. Although water quality has improved greatly since the infamous toxic discharges of the last century, our surface water still scores “a big insufficient score”, according to Wageningen University reported earlier this year: we are still far from complying with the European Water Framework Directive. “In addition to known pollution, we also see many new substances, including microplastics, PFAS and medicines,” says Van der Ploeg. “We do not yet know enough about its effects on nature.”

How the balance works out therefore differs from place to place, she concludes. And the suffocating effect of water on the land? “That's not too bad,” she says. “The country won't be under water for that long. Nature reserves can cope well with that.”

This is also said by Ab Grootjans, emeritus professor of ecohydrology in Groningen. On Wednesday he inspected the flooding of the Drentsche Aa. “I've never seen anything like it,” he says enthusiastically. “This was really spectacular.”

Also read

Limits of the Dutch water system reached

Too many nutrients in surface water

He also emphasizes: we cannot say unequivocally whether flooding is good for nature. “The crucial question is: is that water clean?” he says. “The groundwater – that is clean. It comes from very deep and has sometimes been in the soil for up to 5,000 years. In many places this is now being pushed to the surface because higher areas are flooded.”

That clean water on land only has beneficial effects on nature. But in other places surface water flows over the fields. “Now it is cleaner than in the spring,” thinks Grootjans, “because farmers do not fertilize their land in winter. But there are still far too many nutrients in it.”

The gist, according to Grootjans, is that we should try to strengthen the supply of groundwater as much as possible. “So do not extract groundwater via deep drainage ditches or for drinking water supply. We need to restore that natural water cycle as much as possible. And the quality of the surface water. It's actually very simple.”

During the night from Wednesday to Thursday, the Rhine reached its highest point near Lobith, where the river flows into the Netherlands. The water was there at 4:10 am 14.52 meters above sea level. At 2:50 p.m. it was 14.48 meters. That means the peak is moving. Deventer in particular is preparing for flooding. There were already sandbags on the quay there on Wednesday to protect residents against the water of the IJssel. But a municipal spokesperson told ANP on Thursday that the main road along the IJsselkade will probably remain dry; the water level of the IJssel is expected to be a few centimeters lower than Rijkswaterstaat previously predicted. Due to the shifting peak, the water level of the IJsselmeer will rise in the coming days, says a spokesperson for Rijkswaterstaat. Moreover, due to spring tides and strong winds, the conditions for draining are unfavorable. During drainage, excess water is drained to the sea via a lock. Due to the draining, the water level of the IJsselmeer already dropped by ten centimeters on Thursday. Due to the high tide, some Dutch people temporarily live on an island. For example, Fortmond in Overijssel has not been accessible by road since Boxing Day. Things are moving now a ferry to the neighborhood.

