Ever more car manufacturers are committed to electromobility. Not all of them are pushing as far as Volkswagen or Volvo, who only want to sell electric cars in the medium term, but there is no question that the number of electric vehicles will steadily increase. That changes a lot, also in the workshop. It is true that electric cars initially require less maintenance, because there are simply a lot of assemblies such as tanks or exhausts missing, and the gearboxes or engines of these cars are mechanically much less complex than the combustion technology. But: What the old car world doesn't know is the high-voltage battery.

It contains – and this also applies to plug-in cars that combine both worlds – with the energy that is necessary for electric driving. The batteries are heavy and expensive, and there is a voltage of 400 volts, in some models such as the Porsche Taycan or the Hyundai Ioniq 5 even 800 volts. This is dangerous per se, especially because the battery cannot be switched off. The voltage is present even when it is switched to zero voltage, i.e. disconnected from the car. For a modern workshop, electric cars are not initially a book with seven seals. The job title of motor vehicle mechanic has long since passed into mechatronics, and the electric car has been part of training since 2013. The qualification automatically leads to the high-voltage qualification 3.1, which entitles you to work on the high-voltage system in a voltage-free state, for example to replace the entire battery.

But that will no longer be enough in the future, they say at Volvo Germany, if only because the number of electric cars is constantly increasing and with it the need for workshop personnel who, if in doubt, can not only replace them but also repair a defective battery. But in addition, the high-voltage qualification 3.3. necessary, it is institutionally regulated by the German Social Accident Insurance (DGUV). Sebastian Hillenbach, who is responsible for high-voltage technology at Volvo Germany, says the industry is still neglecting this field. Volvo feels like a pioneer and is training mechatronics technicians from its own dealer network for the 3.3 qualification in the training center in Dietzenbach near Frankfurt. The course lasts four days, two of which are online self-study. Two days of on-site training are compulsory.

At the end there is an exam that can be failed. Hillenbach says: “What we do here is not fun, but a highly responsible activity.” As a so-called three-threesome, a mechatronics technician is able to work on a live high-voltage battery, for example to replace a defective module. In the Volvo XC 40 P8, currently the only all-electric model from the Swedish brand, for example, there are 27 modules that make up the battery. The work, if necessary, is time-consuming; just removing the 500 kilo battery takes eight hours. But, says Hillenbach, it is a privileged job, highly complex, demanding, and a battery is never dirty.

In addition to the 3.3 qualification, the workshop must meet certain criteria for high-voltage work. There must be enough space and screws are only allowed with protective equipment such as a face visor, gloves that absorb up to 1000 volts, special shoes and flame-retardant clothing. Another employee must be within call range, a plastic lifebuoy must be ready in case of an emergency in order to be able to pull a person out of the danger area. Much is regulated by the DGUV, but some not. It is completely open whether a high-voltage mechanic can teach an apprentice on the property. “There is simply no rule,” complains Hillenbach.

In Dietzenbach, training takes place on the living object, so to speak; they are real batteries, not dummies, that are being worked on. The 3.3 qualification applies to the entire industry, Volvo would be willing to look after employees of other brands or from independent workshops, these would of course have to pay for the course. For Volvo companies, the 3.3 course is included in the flat-rate training fee that every dealer has to pay. Incidentally, the investment for the individual dealer is limited, says Hillenbach. The investments for the tools required remained in the four-digit range, a so-called balancer, with which a new module has to be brought to the same charge level as the old one, but costs around 3000 euros.

Hillenbach is certain that these are worthwhile investments for the future. Volvo operations that have 3.3 employees can fill in for others who do not have qualified staff. Almost a third of the more than 300 Volvo companies have at least one certified 3.3 employee. If the male form was always written here, there was a good reason: Unfortunately, Hillenbach reports that there was not a single woman among the many 3.3 students.