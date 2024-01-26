A community located in rural Mexico, in the state of Guerrero, is recruiting even children to combat violence caused by organized crime in the region, according to local press reports this week.

The high crime rate, coupled with the lack of legislation to curb criminal activities, led local residents to create a volunteer police force 28 years ago, made up of citizens from 16 municipalities in the southeast of Guerrero and members of the Regional Coordination of Community Authorities and Povos Fundadores (CRAC), which now recruits boys and girls over 12 years old.

Armed with rifles and other lighter defense equipment, the children travel around the community and join a patrol. To the Mexican broadcaster Millennium, a teenager reported that there is no possibility of studying in the region due to a lack of laws, which allows organized crime to act heavily on the population. The young man stated that he learned to shoot a gun after just a few lessons.

The Regional Coordination of Community Authorities justified the measure by alleging the Mexican authorities' inaction on the community and highlighted that the minors only carry out “surveillance tasks”. The region's community police have been fighting drug cartels and criminal organizations operating in one of the poorest areas of the country for several years.

The village in the rural area of ​​Ayahualtempa is mainly the target of the criminal group Los Ardillos, one of those contesting drug trafficking in that region.

Earlier this month, a drone attack, allegedly carried out by a cartel, killed around 30 people, according to human rights groups that monitor violence in the country. Another crime that shocked the local population last week was the kidnapping of four members of a family, who are still missing, according to the public prosecutor's office in the state of Guerrero.

Two criminal groups, La Familia Michoacana and Los Tlacos, also paralyzed the tourist city of Taxco this week, after the murder of a public transport driver and two police officers from the State Public Ministry, whose bodies were found near a highway.