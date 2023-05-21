At least 12 people were killed and about 100 seriously injured in a stampede at the Cuscatlan soccer stadium in El Salvador, the director of the Civil Defense Agency, Luis Alonso Amaya, said on Saturday evening.

Police said earlier that at least nine people were killed in the stampede. The injured, at least two of whom were in critical condition, were transferred to hospitals near the “Cuscatlan” football stadium in the capital, San Salvador, the police announced via Twitter earlier.

The match between FC Alianza and CD FAS was canceled as rescue workers rushed to rescue the injured. The incident occurred when fans tried to enter the stadium. “It all started in the Sol General sector, where there was a mass panic because of the increase in the number of tickets sold, which affected 500 people,” Amaya said.

Local newspaper La Prensa Grafica reported that fans had complained that the stadium was already overcrowded with many people waiting to enter.

“There were only two open gates in the entire stadium,” said one fan. “People outside wanted to force their way in and they fell on all of us,” one fan told the newspaper.

Sandra Argueta, another fan, said children and the elderly were affected, which led to the gate being taken off “to get some air because there were so many people and we were suffocating”. The newspaper described the terrified crowd at the First Division match as a “human collapse”.