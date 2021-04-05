Dubai (Union)

The eighth edition of the “Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament” organized by the Dubai Sports Council during the blessed month of Ramadan at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex, is witnessing a great turnout for registration to participate in the running and cycling competitions that are held during the period from April 14 to 29, according to the precautionary procedures and protocols for competitions. Approved.

The period of organizing the cycling competition has been extended to a distance of 75 kilometers to be held over three days, namely 22, 23 and 24 April 2021, due to the high turnout. Kilometers on Thursday, April 29.

Registration to participate in all categories of the running and cycling races continues until Saturday 10 April, or until the number allowed for participation in each category is completed, and registration is done through the official website of the Dubai Sports Council, or the official Nad Al Sheba Sports Course website, and all participants must make Examine corona and provide proof of a negative result to the organizing committee before each match, and this result is valid for 48 hours from the date of its announcement.

Dubai Sports Council will provide a tent at Al Wasl Sports Club for free examination for participants in the cycling race on 20 and 21 between 11 am to 5 pm, and for the 26 and 27 running race participants from 11 am to 5 pm, and they can receive participation numbers and a chip Measure the time at the same place and date.

Registration to participate in the Baddel Tennis Championship was closed on Monday, and in this tournament the regulations in force in the UAE Badil Tennis Federation will be applied according to the new classification of local tournaments, which was recently adopted by the federation, and the tournament includes 4 categories, namely the gold category for men, the bronze classes for men and women, and the international category. In the gold category for men, it is allowed to participate in the skill level of citizens and residents only at the local level, and the qualifying round competitions will be held with a one-time exit system, and the best 16 spouses will qualify for the final rounds, which will also be held with a one-off exit system.