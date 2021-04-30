High toll from clashes between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan

Clashes on the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have claimed the lives of dozens of people days after their outbreak, according to a new toll issued today, Friday.

And the authorities in the two countries reported about 40 deaths in the fighting over a water tank and pumping station on their borders.

Villagers and border guards reached a truce overnight, and the fighting was apparently over by Friday. The presidents of the two countries spoke by phone for the first time since the clashes began.

The clashes erupted this week along the border between the Sugd region in Tajikistan and the Batkin region in southern Kyrgyzstan due to a dispute over a water tank and pump, which each party claims owns over the Esfra River.

Villagers from both sides threw stones at each other, and border guards joined the battle with rifles, mortars and even an attack helicopter. At least one Kyrgyz border post and a number of homes were set on fire on the Kyrgyz side, while Tajikistan reported damage due to the bombing of a bridge.

The authorities in Kyrgyzstan reported that 31 people were killed on their side, and 123 injured.

Local government sources in Tajikistan said that eight people were killed on the Tajik side, including four border guards.

The two sides gave no reports of renewed fighting on Friday. Kyrgyzstan, which accused the Tajik forces of entering its territory, said the forces were withdrawing.

“The two heads of state discussed measures to calm the situation as soon as possible on the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan,” the office of Kyrgyz President Sadr Jabarov said after his conversation with the Tajik leader, Imam Ali Rahman.