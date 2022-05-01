Despite the fact that aluminum foil is one of the most effective products for different situations that arise in the kitchen, there are some practices that should be stopped, such as put it in ovens or stoves to protect them from dirt.

Around the world, and particularly in Mexico, placing aluminum to cover the surfaces of ovens and stoves is a deeply rooted practice in many homes. However, the truth is that this may not be recommended and, even, it can be something dangerous if it is not done in the correct way.

can contaminate food

One of the main reasons to stop putting aluminum in the stove or oven is that this material can contaminate food. Some research has shown that foods that are cooked at high temperatures and that are in direct contact with aluminum, may present worrying amounts of this.

Read more: Reasons why children SHOULD NOT have a cell phone

It can obstruct the gas outlet

Watch out! Putting aluminum foil on the surface of stoves or ovens can cause the LP gas outlets to be slightly obstructed, which will prevent the domestic fuel from coming out correctly, a situation that can damage the appliance in the long term, in addition to the fact that it can cause food to be undercooked.

can melt or burn

Although this is a rare situation, it is not impossible that the aluminum foil end up melting or burning on the surface of stoves and ovens, especially the latter.

Can accumulate gas below

Contrary to the previous point, the use of aluminum foil in stoves and ovens generally causes gas to accumulate under this material, which can generate a dangerous flame deflection.

Read more: Couples without children have happier relationships, study indicates

For all these reasons, it is best to limit the use of aluminum foil for what it was made for and not place it in household appliances, since there are many better options to prevent them from getting dirty, so a better alternative would be to buy an effective cleaner that removes dirt in these products.