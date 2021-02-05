In the course of the second half of the season, the table changed and VfL Wolfsburg came with seven league boots. With six wins in a row, the Wolves made it into the top three of the table for the first time on matchday 24. The leader of the table was Hertha from Berlin with 49 points and four points ahead of second place. HSV and Bayern were also still in business with 45 points each.

In the following weeks the Berliners were probably too scared of winning the title and slowly slipped away. On matchday 30, VfL Wolfsburg had a cushion of three points in second place, standing in first place, before being sent home on matchday 31 with a 1: 4 swat from VfB Stuttgart. Now the Swabians had two points at the top of the table.

On matchday 34 it was clear: A win or a draw for Wolfsburg means their championship and in the event of a defeat for the Magath-Elf the winner of the direct duel between Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart would take the title. However, the wolves left no doubts and in their last stroke they cleaned Werder Bremen 5-1 from the field – champions VfL!

At the beginning of the second half of the season, VfB Stuttgart repeatedly came close to the leaders of the table by five or four points, but the Swabians couldn’t really dock. After a 0-1 defeat on matchday 26 against table riders Schalke, no one spoke of the title race in Württemberg – the Stuttgart team were seven points behind.

Due to an incredible series of six victories in a row, the signs on the penultimate matchday were as follows: Schalke 65 points, VfB Stuttgart 64 points and SV Werder Bremen 63 points. Bremen lost to Frankfurt and was out of the window, Schalke caught a 2-0 defeat in the Revierderby and VfB, laughing, moved up to the top with a 3-2 win.

With a win on the last day of the match, the Swabians would have been champions and despite a 0: 1 deficit and a Schalke championship in the meantime, the team from coach Armin Veh won the title!

Three game days before the end of the season, the Bayer boys had five points ahead of BVB: “It had to work this time.” After the shame of Unterhaching in 2000, the hunger for the title was great. But the Rhinelander just lost to Bremen and also to the relegation-threatened 1. FC Nürnberg. Before the last game day, the lead was gone and BVB had taken pole position.

On matchday 34, Ballack gave Leverkusen an early lead and Paul Stalteri scored the 1-0 against BVB – suddenly it seemed like a happy ending. Bayer made it 2-0 and won the game. Unfortunately for them, BVB turned the tables and won 2-1 in the end – champions BVB, goodbye Bayer!

Bayern built up a lot of pressure by leading 3-0 after 16 minutes. Leverkusen was not up to this pressure and the upcoming world star Michael Ballack scored an own goal. In the end there was a 2-0 defeat against Bayern from Unterhaching and the other Bavarians, namely those from Munich, were only a few kilometers away from the “accident site” Generali-Sportpark, champions of the Bundesliga.