With the most exciting title races up to the last second, everyone probably thinks of the Schalke 04 four-minute championship in 2001. Since the royal blue fans have to suffer enough at the moment, we save ourselves this title race – everyone knows what happened back then. There are plenty of other exciting title races from the times when FC Bayern did not yet have a subscription to the championship title. 2007, 2009 or 2000: Can you still remember the main protagonists? We bring back memories from distant times.
Since 2012 Bayern, always only Bayern. Even many a fan from Munich would look forward to a tough and interesting title fight again. 2019 was the last season with an exciting course in the title race, when BVB lost a seven-point lead. However, it did not make it onto this list in 2019, because there were completely different title races that presented challenges for every pacemaker.
After 17 match days everything looked like a carefree season in the VW city: ninth in the table and 26 points in the account. Other teams were concerned about the championship: Hoffenheim, Bayern Munich, Hertha BSC, HSV and Bayer Leverkusen – that was the order at the top of the league. There were only three points between first and fifth place; the omens of a very exciting season.
In the course of the second half of the season, the table changed and VfL Wolfsburg came with seven league boots. With six wins in a row, the Wolves made it into the top three of the table for the first time on matchday 24. The leader of the table was Hertha from Berlin with 49 points and four points ahead of second place. HSV and Bayern were also still in business with 45 points each.
In the following weeks the Berliners were probably too scared of winning the title and slowly slipped away. On matchday 30, VfL Wolfsburg had a cushion of three points in second place, standing in first place, before being sent home on matchday 31 with a 1: 4 swat from VfB Stuttgart. Now the Swabians had two points at the top of the table.
On matchday 34 it was clear: A win or a draw for Wolfsburg means their championship and in the event of a defeat for the Magath-Elf the winner of the direct duel between Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart would take the title. However, the wolves left no doubts and in their last stroke they cleaned Werder Bremen 5-1 from the field – champions VfL!
Just a few weeks ago we remembered this mad season in a detailed article. Didn’t even get into international business before the season, freshly crowned champions after the season. For a long time it was a title race in which mainly Werder Bremen and FC Schalke 04 took part. The Bremen team became autumn champions, but the Royal Blues were able to quickly recapture the top. And so it went in lockstep towards the end of the season. By the way: Bayern played almost no role in the title fight this year.
At the beginning of the second half of the season, VfB Stuttgart repeatedly came close to the leaders of the table by five or four points, but the Swabians couldn’t really dock. After a 0-1 defeat on matchday 26 against table riders Schalke, no one spoke of the title race in Württemberg – the Stuttgart team were seven points behind.
Due to an incredible series of six victories in a row, the signs on the penultimate matchday were as follows: Schalke 65 points, VfB Stuttgart 64 points and SV Werder Bremen 63 points. Bremen lost to Frankfurt and was out of the window, Schalke caught a 2-0 defeat in the Revierderby and VfB, laughing, moved up to the top with a 3-2 win.
With a win on the last day of the match, the Swabians would have been champions and despite a 0: 1 deficit and a Schalke championship in the meantime, the team from coach Armin Veh won the title!
So much disappointment is hard to bear as a fan. It is hard to imagine what Bayer Leverkusen fans had to go through in 2002. Two finals and up to the last day of the title race and still no trophy. The Werkself had a lively exchange of blows with BVB and Bayern over a long stretch of the season, Kaiserslautern and Schalke 04 also looked past the top from time to time, but could never keep up.
Three game days before the end of the season, the Bayer boys had five points ahead of BVB: “It had to work this time.” After the shame of Unterhaching in 2000, the hunger for the title was great. But the Rhinelander just lost to Bremen and also to the relegation-threatened 1. FC Nürnberg. Before the last game day, the lead was gone and BVB had taken pole position.
On matchday 34, Ballack gave Leverkusen an early lead and Paul Stalteri scored the 1-0 against BVB – suddenly it seemed like a happy ending. Bayer made it 2-0 and won the game. Unfortunately for them, BVB turned the tables and won 2-1 in the end – champions BVB, goodbye Bayer!
It was not a race of the masses and also not a lively swap at the top of the table. No, it was a race between two teams and that up to the last second. The Werkself from Leverkusen were number one in the league for weeks. The league was mixed up with players like Ulf Kirsten, Ze Roberto, Emerson and Michael Ballack. And so a victory against Unterhaching on the last day of the game seemed just a matter of form. What should happen? Three points ahead of FCB, a duel against a newcomer and at the same time the Munich team had to win against strong Bremen players. What sounded easy turned into a fiasco.
Bayern built up a lot of pressure by leading 3-0 after 16 minutes. Leverkusen was not up to this pressure and the upcoming world star Michael Ballack scored an own goal. In the end there was a 2-0 defeat against Bayern from Unterhaching and the other Bavarians, namely those from Munich, were only a few kilometers away from the “accident site” Generali-Sportpark, champions of the Bundesliga.