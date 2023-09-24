Tension between Serbs and Albanians is once again very high in Kosovo, after a commando of Serbian terrorists stormed the village of the monastery of Banjska, in the north of the country, on the border with Serbia, near Zvecan, one of the municipalities where already in May violent clashes broke out. Seven attackers were killed by the Kosovo police, four arrested, while on Saturday night an officer from Pristina lost his life. It is not known who the group is linked to, there were about thirty in total, “they spoke Serbian, they are military professionals, masked and with different uniforms, equipped with heavy weapons, grenades and aided by armored vehicles”, say the Kosovo authorities. And the Prime Minister Albin Kurti identifies them as “men supported by Vucic”, the Serbian president, with whom the Albanian held talks at the European level on September 14, and which failed miserably. The situation between the two countries and the related ethnic groups does not mention to normalize, in fact it gets worse from month to month.

The attackers barricaded themselves in the monastery. The shooting started at 3am local time (2am here) on Saturday night and lasted all Sunday until the officers entered the building. The NATO-led peacekeeping force, KFOR, and the European EULEX mission are ready to intervene in case of escalation. Banjska Monastery is under the jurisdiction of the Serbian Orthodox Church. It gathered several tourists and pilgrims at the time of the attack. Throughout the north of Kosovo the majority of the population is ethnic Serb. The Pristina authorities have ordered the closure of the main border crossings with Serbia.

The fuse could explode in a much more violent manner than in recent months, when the elections in four municipalities, Zvecan, Leposavic, Zubin Potok and Mitrovica Nord, were deserted en masse by the Serbs, leading to the victory of the Albanian mayors (representatives of the minority in these areas). Unrest had started between citizens close to Belgrade and KFOR, with a heavy toll of dozens and dozens of injured soldiers and civilians.

Belgrade does not comment, it does not even clarify who the protagonist armed group is.

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell clarifies that the EU condemns “in the strongest possible terms” the horrific attack.

Kosovo declared independence in 2008, but Serbia – along with key allies Belgrade, China and Russia – does not recognize it. Of the 1.8 million citizens in the country, 92% are ethnic Albanians, 6% are ethnic Serbs. NATO deploys 700 men, and is ready to increase. Pristina is accused, even by European negotiators, of not having yet taken steps to create a union of ethnic Serb municipalities. If inter-ethnic hatred were to flare up again, on the eve of new municipal elections not yet scheduled, after the shooting and killings of these hours, it would be much more violent than in recent months. Kurti said, in an interview with Guardian: “Talks with Serbia are at a standstill.”