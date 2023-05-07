The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather today will be generally fair, with the chance of some cumulus clouds forming in the east, another rise in temperatures, and humid night and Monday morning, with the possibility of fog or light mist formation on some coastal areas, and light southeasterly to northeasterly winds. To moderate speed, it is active at times, it is southeasterly – northeasterly, from 10 to 25, reaching 35 km/h.

The center stated that the Arabian Gulf will be light, while the first tide will occur at 14:39, the second at 01:55, the first tide at 08:21, and the second at 19:38.

He pointed out that the Sea of ​​Oman will be light, while the first tide will occur at 11:22, the second at 22:17, the first tide at 16:56, and the second at 04:58.