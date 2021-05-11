Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Expect National Center of Meteorology to be weather The day is generally clear and partly cloudy to the east, and temperatures tend to rise, and humid at night and Thursday morning in some coastal areas, and winds are light to moderate speed brisk at times causing dust during the day. Wind movement: southwesterly – northwesterly / 10 to 20 up to 35 km / hr. The waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light .. and the first tide occurs at 14:13, the second tide at 01:27, the first tide at 07:51 and the second tide at 19:05. In the Sea of ​​Oman, the waves are light .. and the first tide occurs at 10:45 and the second tide at 21:31.