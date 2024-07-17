London is set to shake off its relatively cool summer with temperatures hitting 31C on Friday, while scorching heat in the Mediterranean forced the closure of the Acropolis Museum in Athens on Wednesday afternoon.

After a wet start to July, warm air from the continent will briefly lift temperatures in the U.K. over the coming days. “The heat doesn’t look like it will last long, with a frontal system pushing warm air away and things getting more unsettled over the weekend,” Rebecca Hicks, deputy chief forecaster at the Met Office, told Bloomberg.

In the south, heat from the Sahara Desert in Africa is causing temperatures to rise above 40 degrees Celsius in Greece, Italy and Spain, and temperatures are reaching that level in some parts of France.

This will cause most of the Mediterranean region to reach the highest level of wildfire danger by next Sunday, according to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Monitoring Service.