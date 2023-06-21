He overweight and obesity cause body temperature to rise when ambient temperature is high. That is, at heat waves who experiences sinaloa and Mexico It is added that a high percentage of infants, young people and adults have overweight and obesity in Sinaloa and Mexico (adults, more than 70%, and infants, up to more than 40%). So: temperatures of more than 38° C, added to these two comorbidities, can lead to serious health problems, and even fatal effects. Fortunately, there is the decision of the governor from Sinaloa, Ruben Rocha Moyathat it is, at the discretion of each school, the conclusion of classes of the 2022-2023 cycle, as a measure of protection against high temperatures. Once again, it is the government that is acting against effects that with overweight and obesity can even put the lives of infants and adolescents at risk, as well as that of education workers who have these two comorbidities.

But the protection of the State is useless, the support of rulers sensitive to a meteorological phenomenon that, together with overweight and obesity, can cause serious health problems and even death. It is the duty of all citizens who have the children and adolescents of Sinaloa in their custody and care to ensure that they and minors are not obese or overweight. Drinks and junk food should be avoided. Giving infants soft drinks and food high in fat and carbohydrate content is leading them by the hand to a situation of being overweight, and later, to obesity.

of trading days

Mother’s Day, Father’s Day. It is not celebrating paternity commercially that should be represented and celebrated. The first thing is to make an effort so that this epidemic of obesity and overweight in Sinaloan childhood and youth stops. It is not possible that the Sinaloans do not see it. Just look at the bulging bellies of women and men bouncing just by walking. Greasy hands while ingesting chili fritters and hot sauces. Even while watching their infants play a sport. The rage jumps when the coach yells “to drink water”, the adults share that junk food and a drink of soda, leaving aside the bottle of water.

No human being should allow themselves to celebrate their maternity or paternity when their daughter or son has clear signs of being overweight or obese. Even the most ignorant come to know by observation that the person next door died of diabetes or heart disease. That a neighbor already has diabetes. Before going around celebrating eating calories, fats and sugars, you can celebrate by going together for a walk by the sea, the mountains, the boardwalk, swimming, in short, sharing some physical exercise with your infants. See the sun go down in the afternoon, watch the moon rise from the horizon. This celebration is a cry to life for adults and children. “Goodbye Mr. Sun, see you tomorrow.” “Dad, mom, Riguito and the moon, always! (Rigo said).

Paragraphs: Gender violence and transformation

Violence against a woman or girl MUST be punished to the fullest extent of the law. Even in Mexico, in the laws, an affirmative action should be considered to increase the penalties against any human being of the male gender, regardless of their age, who violates or murders a person of the female gender, regardless of their age. That could be a huge TRANSFORMATION for local Sinaloa legislators to do. It would be a great inheritance for the construction of gender equity in our state and Mexico. A construction of freedom and equality that are rights of the inhabitants of Sinaloa and Mexico regardless of their gender. This transformation should be considered by each and every legislator of the Sinaloa State Congress, regardless of their party affiliation or non-party affiliation. The figures, the media reports on violence against girls and women in Sinaloa and Mexico are the support for the possibility of carrying out this legislative work. It would undoubtedly be a great TRANSFORMATION for all of us who live in Sinaloa.