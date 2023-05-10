Miami, between past and perhaps future news

Last Miami Grand Prix confirmed the great success of Formula 1 in the United States, so much so that it also welcomed absolute (and discussed) novelties such as the presentation of the drivers before the start. Now that the 2023 edition has officially entered the history of F1, other innovations are already being discussed which could be introduced starting from next season or in any case in the years to come, but which in this case do not concern extra events. sportsmen.

The heat at the center of everything

Being placed at the southeastern tip of Florida and the United States, Miami’s climate is de facto tropical, and the high temperatures recorded during the race made the heat one of the greatest challenges for the riders and spectators, the latter flocking to the GP throughout the weekend, with just over 90,000 visitors in the stands . A problem that was also recorded in 2022, the year of the very first edition of the event, and which even then prompted the organizers to evaluate the hypothesis of delaying the departure time, in such a way as to have the night race.

possible hypothesis

A hypothesis favored not only by the nature of the layout, which winds through the city streets of Miami, but also by the reduced distance from theHard Rock Stadium, which makes artificial lighting easier. A project that explained Tom GarfinkelManaging Partner of Miami GP: “We discussed this possibility – indicated in a statement reported by racer. com – it is obvious that at this time of year the weather is a bit unpredictable, this year it was cool, while last year it was unseasonably hot, but there are many factors that come into play with F1: the television and all that, so we have to weigh all of these things, but we are certainly open to the possibility“.

The other GPs ‘by night’

In America, as well as in most of the other continents, Formula 1 has never played any GP at night, but this tradition will still have a short life: at the end of the year, in fact, the return of vegas in F1 it will coincide with the first US race to take place under artificial lights, as is already the case in other Middle Eastern countries. For example, the GPs of the have already been archived in this year’s calendar Bahrain and’Saudi Arabiawhile still missing the Qatar they United Arab Emiratesas well as Singaporethe first nation to host a night-time Formula 1 GP in 2008.