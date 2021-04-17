The National Center of Meteorology expects that during the coming days the country will witness generally fair weather, partly cloudy and sometimes dusty, hot during the day and wet on the coasts in the morning.

The center stated that the weather tomorrow “Sunday” will be clear to partly cloudy in general and sometimes cloudy in some coastal areas and islands, and temperatures tend to rise, and the winds: northwesterly to westerly, light to moderate in speed, active at times during the day to the east, with a speed of 15 to 25 up to 35. Km / h, while the sea is light in waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center pointed out – in a statement about the weather forecast for the country from Sunday to Thursday – that the weather on “Monday” remains healthy in general and dusty during the day and tilted to heat during the day, and the winds are: northwesterly to southwesterly, light to moderate speed, active at times during the day and are exciting. For dust, its speed from 15 to 25 reaches 40 km / hr, while the sea is light in waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He noted that the weather on “Tuesday” will be clear in general and dusty at times during the day and tilted to heat during the day, and the winds are: northwesterly turning into northeasterly light to moderate speed, their speed from 10 to 20 reaching 30 km / h, while the sea will be light in waves The Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He explained that “Wednesday” is witnessing generally fair weather and partly cloudy weather in the eastern regions in the afternoon and a rise in temperatures, and the winds: southeasterly turning into northwesterly light to moderate speed, their speed is from 10 to 20, reaching 30 km / h. The sea is light in waves in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

As for the weather on “Thursday”, it will be humid on the coasts in the morning and generally clear, and clouds will appear on the eastern regions in the afternoon and tilted to heat during the day, and the winds: southeasterly turning into northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, with a speed of 10-20 up to 30 km / hr. While the sea will be light in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.





