He weather in Zacatecas will continue with high temperatures, for this weekend it is expected that exceed 40°C according to the National Meteorological Service (SMN).

During this Thursday, it is forecast that the third heat wave will hold by an anticyclonic circulation in average levels of the atmosphere.

However, a dry line is expected to interact with the subtropical jet stream and with low pressure channels, also causing strong gusts of wind and isolated rains in the entity.

Therefore, for this Thursday, in Zacatecas, it is forecast that there will be skies with scattered clouds during the morning and partly cloudy during the afternoon, as well as possible isolated rains in some regions.

In the morning the environment will be cool, but in the afternoon it will become hot to very hot in the Zacatecan entity, reaching maximum temperatures of 35 to 40 °C.

Likewise, winds with gusts of 40 to 60 kilometers per hour and possible dust storms are expected in the region.

Weather in Zacatecas for the weekend

For the weekend, the heat wave will not give up since an anticyclonic circulation in average levels of the atmosphere will maintain it over the national territory.

Also, it strong winds will continue to register due to low pressure channels, a dry line, height divergence, and moisture ingress.

Therefore, for Zacatecas it is forecast that on Friday there will be winds with gusts of 40 to 60 kilometers per hour and possible dust storms.

For Saturday and Sunday the gusts will increase from 50 to 70 km/h with dust storms in the state of Zacatecas.

During the three days, the maximum temperatures will be between 35 and 40 °C.