The Deputy Director of the Academy for Strategy and the Future at the Higher Colleges of Technology, Sumaya Al Hosani, confirmed that the colleges’ strategy seeks to enhance capabilities and talents and confirm the excellence of the Emirati aspiring to leadership and internationalism, and that the programs are presented with a realistic study of the labor market in light of the electronic link between the colleges and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and the Ministry of Emiratisation. Education, to know the skills and current and future job requirements, especially as we deal with an open, changing and competitive labor market, and that the matter is not only related to offering new programs, but also to reconsidering and developing existing programs in a phased manner, ensuring the availability of diverse educational options for students, as was done last year. We are working on developing the “Applied Media” program, which will be available for the next year 2024/2025, with specializations of “Bachelor of Media Design and Production” and “Bachelor of Digital Media.” 15 other programs are currently being reviewed and developed to be offered to keep pace with developments in the labor market.

Al Hosani pointed out that the colleges implemented the “Vocational Apprenticeship” program during the year 2023/2024, which benefited (6,180) students at the diploma and bachelor’s levels from about 30 different programs, and that this program represented a rich experience for the students in enhancing their skills and connecting them practically to the labor market through They work for a period in work institutions, especially the private sector, as the program supports applied education and future employment opportunities for students and obtains an experience certificate after completing the training period, noting that the next academic year will witness an expansion in the application of the program, and according to the nature of the training in it, bachelor’s students spend (16) ) one week full-time at the training facility, while diploma students spend (3 semesters) full-time between colleges at the training facility.

International cadres and professional development

The CEO of Academic Affairs at the colleges, Dr. Luc Verberg, reviewed the efforts and initiatives that were implemented according to the new educational model to enhance academic performance in a way that supports applied study, as the process of offering new educational paths required working to attract more competencies that have applied experiences according to the highest standards. The standards are from well-established international universities specializing in applied education. Last year, 75 academics were attracted, and today in preparation for next year, more than 110 academics have been attracted in response to the expansion of programs and the number of students.

Luke also pointed out that, in order to enhance the professional development of academic staff and ensure that they remain constantly informed of developments in the labor market in its various sectors, the colleges have launched the “Full-Time Work in the Private Sector” initiative, which allows academic staff members to spend a period of up to approximately one month in one of the work institutions. During which they will learn about the latest experiences and applied practices related to their fields and new technological applications in a way that supports their experiences, opens up new horizons for them in teaching, and contributes to transferring the latest skills and knowledge to their students.