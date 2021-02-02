JNow things are moving: After entrepreneurs, managers and scientists have sounded the alarm in view of the recent bottlenecks in the supply of computer chips to key sectors such as the automotive industry, the Federal Ministry of Economics has now taken action. in the Federal Gazette declared it to promote research and investment projects “until the first commercial use in the field of microelectronics and communication technologies”. This funding is part of a multi-billion euro industrial policy “flagship project” of the EU.

Firstly, local microelectronics should be brought forward again internationally, secondly, a supply gap in Europe should not even be allowed again in the future, and thirdly, the technological sovereignty of the continent should be preserved. However, the gap to Americans, Koreans, Chinese and Japanese is so great. In the short term, the chip factories in Dresden could soon benefit from this new step by the ministry, as the contract manufacturer Globalfoundries wants to significantly expand its semiconductor plant there.

The company is planning investments of more than one billion euros. These funds could come from government grants within the framework of Europe-wide IPCEI program can be added. This should increase the manufacturing capacities in the largest chip factory on the continent to one million silicon wafers per year – this corresponds to about two and a half times the current production. The emerging order situation evidently gives rise to this targeted increase.

The reason: the corona pandemic initially caused demand to drop steeply in the first half of 2020, but then it picked up again just as quickly thanks to the successful crisis management in the industrial customers’ businesses. Now there are difficulties in delivering the desired quantities of chips in the shortest possible time.

This bottleneck is causing difficulties in particular for customers in the automotive industry. That is why chip factories around the world have been working at the limits of their capacities since the end of last year. But the production of a chip takes several weeks, thousands of complicated production steps and a complex supply chain. Often more than 15,000 companies are involved. Dresden is one of the industry’s hubs.



View of an audio chip from the Infineon factory in Dresden

The Saxon state capital is already the largest semiconductor location in Europe. Manufacturers such as Globalfoundries and Infineon have been active here since the 1990s. The former part of the Japanese Renesas Group today ZMD has been building chips here since the 1980s. Bosch is currently building a new chip factory to manufacture its own special semiconductors on site. There are also numerous research and development institutes in and around Dresden. All in all, around 20,000 people are currently working in the chip industry on site.

“Globalfoundries operates the largest factory in this cluster”, says the managing director of Globalfoundries Dresden, Manfred Horstmann, now opposite the Saxon company Business and technology news portal Oiger. “My vision is to expand this position further.” Now is a good time to set the course for the future. “But we need more speed in political decisions.”