The most popular games in iGaming are timeless. They were invented pre-Internet, long ago in parts of Europe and Asia, like the roulette wheel. As the iGaming sector grows from strength to strength, it makes sense that these games adapt to new technological developments.

The leading iGaming providers always strive to improve. There is a wide and rich catalog of 2D and semi-3D games available to clients, but the leap to full 3D immersion may be closer than you think.

With no telling what the industry has in store, here are some trends that can help us predict what the one-armed bandits of the future may look like.

Graphical Innovations

iGaming already offers a wide variety of styles and graphics, especially with their fun online slot machine games. Between Cowboy Coins, Oil Tycoon, and Blood & Shadow, they have Wild West, modern industrial, and gothic horror themes covered. Each one also has its own features and payout rules. That’s just the start.

Over time, these games will look even better. Graphics have improved tremendously over the past decades. Just as real-world slots became sleeker, less gaudy (but only a little), and better designed over time, iGaming is set to constantly improve how they look and play.

Expanded Virtual Spaces

One way visuals may improve in future slots in more varied and interesting ways could be through an expansion of virtual spaces. Take VR as an example, a technology that has been around for a while now but isn’t quite mainstream yet. Many can’t or won’t justify getting VR for quick, fanciful experiences in a limited, on-rails digital space. They want something more meaningful and consequential to their actual lives.

However, in iGaming, it is possible to make wholly online venues that allow for digital gaming floors, bustling with activities and other players, allowing interactivity between them all. In fact, that’s essentially what a metaverse is. The foundation of that technology is being built right now and could bring the atmosphere of real-world venues to iGaming.

AI Integration

How can one talk about the future of any technology without mentioning the ongoing AI revolution? Over the past year alone, so many AI projects have appeared and disrupted digital and online-based industries.

For iGaming, it’s hard to think of how an AI touch could disrupt its industry leaders. Likewise, it will make iGaming content more interactive than ever before, making it a benefit to clients too. Being digitally based, current AI trends only point towards it adding more personalization to a client’s experiences. Think near-automated customer service on overdrive.

Chatbots like ChatGPT and its competitors have taken the Internet by storm, capturing the fascination of so many people. An AI personality could have that same effect, such as a companion to explain rules to new clients or share in their experiences.

These innovations don’t exist in a vacuum. In fact, they dovetail quite effectively. Improved graphics are needed to make VR spaces immersive, while AI could bring an unprecedented dose of hospitality to many iGaming venues. While there will always be the option to play privately, a virtual casino floor could be the next step in creating more immersive, social experiences for clients.