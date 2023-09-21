To a friend, when they called him “short” he answered “in relation to whom.” We say something similar when analyzing whether the tax rates in Mexico They are high or low.

If we compare the tax rate in Mexico with that of Venezuela, where they want to put an end to private companies, with an expropriation tax rate of 73.3% on profits, the rate in Mexico it is low.

We are not going to compare ourselves with that country, but with our northern neighbors, the destination of about 80% of our exports.

US direct investment represents around 50% of foreign investment total. This investment would be double if in Mexico there would be tax rates similar to those of USAbut the high tax rates in Mexico, in relation to those of the United States and Canadathey reduce foreign investment and make the Chinese sell items to the US at lower prices than the Mexicans, despite paying the freight or cost to bring them from the other side of the world.

One of the secrets of the Chinese to be competitive is low taxes, of the 15% they offer in their so-called Special Economic Zones. In Mexico There was already a project to create them and a high interest from foreign investors to invest in them, most of which were located in the southeast, the most backward area of ​​Mexico. But the current government, out of ignorance or because it was an idea of ​​the previous government, threw that project into the trash.

One of the biggest disincentives for the US and Canada to invest more in Mexico is the high taxes in Mexico compared to those in Canada.whose maximums reach 24.5% and in the United States 36.6%while in Mexico is 55.1%. This great difference in tax rates, which Mexican rulers ignore or overlook, causes a reduction in foreign direct investment, one of whose effects is that millions of Mexicans have to look for work as illegal immigrants in the United States, risking their lives. and freedom.

