DThe chip company Nvidia became the third American company with a market value of more than two trillion dollars to withdraw from stock market trading on Friday. The deciding factor was a price increase of 4 percent to $822.79.

Previously, only Apple and Microsoft had closed with a market value of more than two trillion dollars; Google parent Alphabet broke the mark during trading. Microsoft is currently worth more than three trillion dollars, Apple recently slipped below this mark again.

Nvidia's stock price is driven by the company's strength in specialty chips for artificial intelligence applications. The company's technology is usually used for the complex training of AI programs. Rivals haven't really been able to gain a foothold in the market yet. Since the beginning of the year alone, the price has increased by more than 60 percent.