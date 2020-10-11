A 50-year-old man died after being hit by a Ferrari, a high-speed sports car in Hyderabad’s capital, Madhapur. The person who died used to work as a watchman in an under-construction building in Madhapur. It is being told that the speed of the car was very high.

After the incident, the police took possession of the car and registered a case against the driver and started further action. Explain that the cost of a Ferrari car is in crores. It is a high speed sports car. The car was also damaged in the accident. Looking at the photo, you can guess how terrible the accident must have been.

Telangana: A 50-year-old man, who worked as a watchman at an under-construction building in Madhapur of Hyderabad, died after being run over by a speeding Ferrari car today. FIR registered and the driver of the car arrested. pic.twitter.com/lZUEeQzGyu – ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2020

However, the rest of the information regarding the car has not been revealed. Let us know that every year in India, thousands of people die in road accidents. Many efforts have been made so far to reduce road accidents and many are still being done but the accident is not taking a name.