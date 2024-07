Problems today on the lineHigh Speed ​​between Rome and Naples. Circulation is severely slowed down for a failure on the line between Labico and Anagni. Technicians are working to allow regular resumption of rail traffic, Trenitalia explains on its website.

High Speed ​​trains can be routed on the conventional line between Rome and Naples via Formia or via Cassino and record a increased travel time up to 70 minutes.