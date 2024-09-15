Since this morning, around 6.50, “the circulation has slowed down considerably” on the Milan-Bologna line, “for a breakdown near Piacenza. The technicians are working on it. High-speed trains can record increased travel times of up to 120 minutes“, Trenitalia communicates.

“Railway traffic has been severely slowed since the early hours of this morning due to the continuation of the technological modernization works on the line AV Milan – Bologna. High Speed ​​trains record delays and cancellations. Rete Ferroviaria Italiana technicians at work”, reads the note from FS.