President Putin: The Moscow-St. Petersburg high-speed railway will pass through Tver and Veliky Novgorod

The first route of the high-speed railway (HSR) between Moscow and St. Petersburg will pass through Tver and Veliky Novgorod. The details were revealed by President Vladimir Putin during the announcement of his message to the Federal Assembly.

Speaking about future plans, the head of state clarified that a highway will be built to Kazan, the Urals, Rostov-on-Don, the Black Sea coast, Minsk and other popular destinations. In addition, Putin announced the continuation of large-scale modernization of the central transport hub.

According to the president, “Moscow central diameters will become the basis for connecting the capital region with Yaroslavl, Tver, Kaluga, Vladimir and other regions with modern high-speed routes.”

Photo: Petr Kovalev / TASS

The Kremlin announced the approval of the main scheme of the Moscow – St. Petersburg high-speed railway

This was announced earlier in February by the press secretary of the head of state, Dmitry Peskov. “There will be a high-speed train. The basic scheme has been agreed upon. The details of the future document will be quickly finalized,” he said.

Putin, in turn, noted that Russia, apparently, has come to the point of implementing projects to build high-speed rail links. The Moscow-St. Petersburg HSR should become the starting stage for the development of such projects, the president indicated.

The willingness to take on such complex projects and the ability to implement them is a kind of integral indicator of our increased technological, scientific, personnel, and industrial potential Vladimir PutinPresident of Russia

The Deputy Prime Minister announced the timing of the highway's launch

It will be possible to launch traffic on the Moscow-St. Petersburg high-speed railway in five years, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin is convinced. At the moment, the HSR route in this direction has already been fully approved, he noted. “The period from idea to launch is approximately five years (…). We count from 2024 – five years. We believe that it is really possible to fully launch the route,” concluded Khusnullin.

As the Kommersant newspaper wrote with reference to the presentation of the infrastructure development strategy until 2030, the government plans to spend almost 11 trillion rubles (10.8 trillion) on the construction of four new high-speed lines in Russia. We are talking, among other things, about the Moscow-St. Petersburg high-speed railway; the creation of the route is estimated at 1.7 trillion rubles, excluding the cost of entrances to both cities.

Khusnullin previously noted that after the implementation of the high-speed railway project from Moscow to St. Petersburg, it is necessary to build a high-speed railway to the south and east. In his opinion, it is necessary to build a high-speed railway towards the Black or Azov Seas. Another important direction for the construction of a high-speed railway is the eastern direction, towards Nizhny Novgorod and Kazan, the Deputy Prime Minister specified.