The High Speed ​​has headed to Asturias 19 years and five minutes late. The Alvia 10021 left Madrid this Wednesday at 1:35 p.m. heading to Oviedo to inaugurate the fast rail connections between the Principality and the plateau. The convoy has opened the new 50 kilometer stretch between La Robla (León) and Pola de Lena (Asturias), historically an obstacle for the transport of passengers and goods. The work was planned for 2004, but delays due to lack of funds and some unforeseen events have led to two decades of delay and an expense of 4,000 million euros, double what was planned. The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez (PSOE) and the presidents of Asturias and Castilla y León have made the journey together with the king, Felipe VI, and have defended the work as an “opportunity” and a source of “cohesion”. Sánchez has praised the infrastructure to break the “unfair isolation” of the region: “Asturias is closer to Spain and the rest of Spain is closer to Asturias.”

The trip began when Felipe VI, Pedro Sánchez, the Minister of Transport, Óscar Puente, and the President of Asturias, Adrián Barbón, boarded the train at the Madrid Chamartín station on this initial route, scheduled for half past one in the morning. late. Former socialist Ministers of Transport such as José Luis Ábalos or Magdalena Álvarez or PSOE deputies such as Andrea Fernández from Leon or Adriana Lastra from Asturias have moved with them. The president of Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco (PP), rode in León at 3:45 p.m. The route, carried out normally, concluded in Oviedo, where the institutional declarations were made.

More information

The new line between La Robla (León) and Pola de Lena (Asturias), 50 kilometers long, consists of 12 tunnels and 10 viaducts to overcome the more than 500 meters of difference in altitude between the Principality and the northern Plateau. 80% of the new route runs between tunnels with the Pajares tunnel, 25 kilometers long, the seventh longest in Europe. The cars will reach up to 275 kilometers per hour in areas where railways previously suffered from snowfall or suffered frequent electrical failures. The work cuts 37 kilometers of the old and conflictive Pajares section, now covered in 15 minutes thanks to tunnel boring machines the size of the Eiffel Tower.

The president of the Principality of Asturias, Adrián Barbón, King Felipe VI, the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, Óscar Puente, upon their arrival to make the inaugural trip of the high speed to Asturias, from the Madrid-Chamartín-Clara Campoamor station. Claudio Alvarez

Sánchez has stated that thanks to this new variant “Asturias is closer to Spain and the rest of Spain is closer to Asturias.” The socialist leader has alluded to the “monumental challenge” of these 19 years of actions in the Cantabrian mountain range and has vindicated the 5,000 workers who have allowed this Wednesday’s premiere. Sánchez has defended Spain’s capacity to build high speed and recalled how a few decades ago the country started “behind” compared to European nations that are now surpassed. The Chief Executive has advocated for “modernizing” communications systems in a sustainable way and has cited the “65 billion euros invested in High Speed ​​in recent decades, connecting 30 provinces, but the momentum does not stop there.”

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

The President of the Government has cited the “9,000 million euros in the portfolio to deploy networks in other territories such as Extremadura, Navarra, Cantabria or the Basque Country” or in the Mediterranean Corridor “to gain competitiveness.” Sánchez has considered that “Spain has everything to lead the train of modernity” and has pointed out that Asturias and Castilla y León face “new investments and opportunities” achieved thanks to not using “technical or orographic” difficulties as an “excuse.” . The president has insisted on the ecological transition “fair with the territories and the people” through renewable energies to “unite.” “A bet like this that contributes to structuring Spain with shared prosperity is worth it,” he concluded.

“The most unique work”

Puente celebrated “a great day for Asturias and for Spain” and thanked his predecessors for their work in allowing him to inaugurate “the most unique work of the Spanish railway system, such as the Pajares ramp 140 years ago.” The newly anointed Minister of Transport has called this section requiring 4,000 million euros, about 600 coming from European funds, “much more of an infrastructure,” and has asked “not to confuse price and value” when compared to the 2,700 million that It was difficult to connect Madrid and Seville. “Its great contribution is to bring us closer and facilitate social and economic exchanges,” he said, emphasizing the reduction of time and sustainability: “It is a transcendental advance in structuring, an advanced society cannot be based on inequality.”

The Asturian president, Adrián Barbón (PSOE), has praised this “work of titans” to “break the siege” of the Cantabrian mountain range. “It allows us to open up to the world and for many to come, it will bring tourism, business and merchandise development,” Barbón listed against the historical “sense of isolation” of the territory. “It allows us to open ourselves to the world […] Asturias is hungry for the future,” he claimed. His counterpart in Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco (PP), has valued the infrastructure to gain “competitiveness, sustainable development, quality of life and opportunities” and has expressed his discomfort at the absence of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the uninvited Madrid president. for not being involved in the work: “I have to talk about Madrid and all of Spain, it is to talk about cohesion and uniting.” Mañueco has thanked the efforts and called on the Government to invest in “pending infrastructure” to benefit the northwest of the peninsula: “It is a perfect day to vindicate what unites us, the principles of equality and territorial cohesion and freedom.”

Family photo, after the inaugural trip of the high speed train from Madrid to Asturias, at the Oviedo station, this Wednesday. Jorge Peteiro (Europa Press)

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_