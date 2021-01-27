PERIMETER checks in and out of larger towns and cities will severely slow down the operation of the new AVE into Costa Blanca South.

NOT SO SPEEDY: An AVE train at Valencia’s Joaquin Sorolla station

Tickets for the new high-speed trains were due to go on sale by the end of this month, with services from Madrid into Elche and Orihuela due to start on Monday, February 1.

The much-awaited extension to the service is expected to form a vital link between many parts of the busy Costa Blanca South with the capital, drastically reducing traveling time and the need to change at Alicante.

VITAL LINK: Madrid to Orihuela service will be much slower

However, the new perimeter restrictions coming into force this Friday, January 29, mean that towns larger than 50,000 population go into lockdown at weekends, with no-one traveling in or out without good reason.

This would mean potential ‘border checks’ as the train comes and goes from the larger stations at Elche, Alicante and Madrid.

Anyone traveling that route will have to prove they are traveling to work or another justifiable reason, in order to prevent the further spread of Coronavirus.

READ MORE: High Speed ​​Low Cost trains being tested throughout throughout Spain’s Costa Blanca connection coastal regions