A 1 percentage point increase in the real interest rate affects employability by 1.2 pp, compared to white men

A survey by Made (Research Center for Macroeconomics of Inequalities) at USP (University of São Paulo) shows that black men are the group most affected by changes in the basic interest rate, the Selic, when compared to white men. The Selic is at 13.75%.

According to a note that summarizes data from a December 2022 study, a 1 percentage point increase in the real Selic (the Selic rate discounted from inflation) increases black male unemployment by 1.22 percentage points. The survey uses unemployment data among white men as a reference.

Here’s the full (258 KB) from Made’s note last Thursday (2.Mar.2023) and the full (799 KB) from the December 2022 study.

“We conclude that the monetary policy of interest rate hikes is not gender and race neutral in Brazil. The distinct impact of public policies from the perspective of gender and race, if not considered, can contribute to the perpetuation of socioeconomic inequalities”states the note.

In contrast, changes in the interest rate have no effect on the unemployment of black women compared to white men. As for white women, a 1 percentage point increase in the real Selic rate reduces unemployment by 1.46 percentage points.

“This can be explained by their position in the labor market: the majority of black women in Brazil are allocated in sectors that are not sensitive to changes in interest rates, such as care services”says the text.

In addition, the survey points out that the effect of monetary policies on gender and race can vary significantly between Brazilian regions. Black men and black women make up approximately 70% of the labor market in the North and Northeast, while the South, Southeast and Midwest have a lower participation of blacks in the labor market -an average of 43%.

“Even controlling for sectoral composition and educational level, the negative impact of a contractionary monetary policy is greater for black men when compared to white men, especially in regions with a smaller black population”says the note.

The Central Bank opted to maintain the basic rate, the Selic, at 13.75% per annum, a value in force since September 2022. The Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) justifies maintaining the level by the need to meet the target of inflation, set at 3.25% for 2023, with a ceiling of 4.75%.