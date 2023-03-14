High schools | The writing session for the university entrance exams starts today

This spring, the majority of high school students will graduate according to the new degree structure.

Spring matriculation starts today. The first in the writing round are the mother tongue and literary literacy test, as well as Finnish or Swedish as a second language and the literature test.

Writing continues on Thursday with a foreign language test, and on Friday there is a test of mother tongue and literary writing skills.

The two-part mother tongue and literature exam is the only subject compulsory for all candidates. In addition to that, examinees have to write four exams in different degree subjects from at least three of the following groups: mathematics, another domestic language, a foreign language and a real subject.

Student registration continues until the last day of March.

Students can see the results of their essays on May 17 in the Oma Opintopolku online service.

The reform of the degree structure that entered into force a year ago increased the minimum number of exams required for the matriculation degree from four to five. Even before the reform in 2020 and 2021, an average of 5.5 exams have been taken in the matriculation examination.

A total of 45,600 students have registered for the matriculation examination this spring, which is about 700 less than last spring.

Registrations there are about 137,500 in different subjects and courses, which is about 2,500 less than a year ago. The most popular of the real materials are registrations by again this spring, physics, psychology, chemistry and social studies.

According to the Student Examinations Board, the retaking of exams has been on a slight decline since the fall 2021 degree.

About 22,800 people registered for the retake of the passed exam this spring, and about 4,000 for the retake of the failed exam.