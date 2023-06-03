High schools | The top high schools revealed – See which schools did well in STT’s high school comparison

In both Nousiainen and Parainen high schools, students are supported academically in several ways.

of STT in the high school comparison, both the best large and small high schools are located in Varsinais-Suomi this spring. The best large high school was Nousiainen high school, while Parainen high school took the top spot among small ones. For both, the ranking is the best in the history of data collection, which began in 2014.

Nousiainen high school passed Turku Katedralskolan by one-hundredth of a point, which has been at the top of the series of large high schools since 2018. The last time Nousiainen high school was in the top ten of large high schools was in 2017, when it was in 9th place.

STT’s upper secondary school comparison compares the results of the high school matriculation essays with the students’ starting level, i.e. with the averages of the basic school leaving certificates of those who started their upper secondary school three years ago.

In accordance with the current matriculation exam structure, grades from the mother tongue, the best long subject and the two best other subjects are taken for comparison, and a comparative average is calculated from these. By comparing yo grades alone, the top would mainly consist of upper secondary schools with high entrance averages, where already talented students are selected.

Partial reasons Nousiainen high school’s good performance and the principal Anett Blom that new graduate Netta Mutila increase the pleasantness of the study environment and the sense of community in the upper secondary school. Nousiainen high school is in the middle of nature, the students who mainly come from the surrounding area already have a lot of old acquaintances at the beginning of high school, and both teachers and students are so few that you have to get to know them.

Principal Anett Blom (left) and high school student Netta Mutila at Nousiainen high school on Thursday.

“I’ve liked the fact that you actually know all the teachers here. Then there is a low threshold for seeking help,” says Mutila.

74 high school students wrote from Nousiainen high school this spring.

Students are also supported in many different ways: a curator, a psychologist and a special education teacher hold separate lessons, which makes them more approachable than if they were just names on a list. Rector Blom prepares lesson plans for the students based on their course choices, so that the students do not have to try to reconcile their course notes themselves.

In Nousiain, a digital instructor also guides students in the use of digital work tools. In the weekly study guidance classes, the digital instructor has practiced, for example, the use of the Abitti software used in the yo exam, the ten-finger system and the utilization of Google tools. In Mutila’s opinion, the abundant information technology guidance helped to keep the pressure of the exam situation lower, as there was no need to think about the technical side of the exams.

Matriculation exams are now taken on a computer, although paper can still be used to draft answers.

The best the nine high school seniors were the only entrants this spring to write an average result that was better than their starting level. Since the evaluation of high school essays is stricter than elementary school, this is very rare.

“You could say it’s not bad,” jokes the principal of Parainen high school Ari Rintanen.

Spring graduate Olle Riihelä (left) and principal Ari Rintanen in the yard of Parainen high school on Thursday.

Rintanen has a simple answer to helping high school students study.

“There is no other panacea than support teaching, be it individually or in small groups.”

Most of the remedial teaching at Parainen high school is individual support given by the teacher of the desired subject during jumping lessons, after the school day or in the evening, for example via a remote connection. It can include, for example, going through assignments or doing homework with the teacher’s help. Support classes can also be scheduled for weeks, for example, separately in languages, in which everyone who wants to can participate. Parainen high school also has a special teacher to help, shared with another high school.

To a high school student who graduated this spring Olle Riihelän According to Parainen high school, you can easily get support and the teachers have a lot of time for each student. The small group size also helps, because the teachers notice immediately if someone’s studies are faltering.

In Riihelä’s opinion, there is no social stigma with remedial education in Paraini: in a small high school, the same people are around all the time, so asking for help is not stressful. In a larger or high school with a high entrance average, it might be different.

Top high schools the message to the government negotiations is uniform: cutting education would make Finland’s future gloomy.

“Yes, the future of the country largely rests on our having an educated, competent workforce. High school education is a solid, general education that provides food for life, further studies and working life. The hope is definitely that the financial chips of the high schools would be such that the high schools would be able to function,” says principal Rintanen.

Principal Blom also defends the financing of high schools.

“Definitely no cuts to the high school side, they have been done for a long time. You have to invest in education now. It is extremely important for society to have competent people in the future as well.”

Blom also hopes that after the new curriculum, raising the compulsory education age, making high school education free of charge and reforming the yo exam, high schools could breathe for a while without new reforms and the current system could be developed in peace.

Secondary school graduate Riihelä highlights the shortage of skilled, highly trained workforce.

“At least we’re not going to run around the Finnish school and college system. Rather, we should improve and make it easier for students to make a living and for people to be able to study. We have a lot to draw from in our home country too, if only we invest in it. That’s why this country will definitely make an effort, so that Finns learn by themselves and not all the experts need to be imported from abroad,” he says.

Principal Rintanen also hopes for improved cooperation between schools and social and health administrations, so that young people at risk of exclusion can be caught in safety nets. He also reminds that individual support of students, for example with remedial teaching or the help of a special teacher, does not happen by itself, but requires sufficient funding and factors, i.e. professional teachers.

“As a nation, we will not succeed unless we have a well-educated group to move this society forward.”