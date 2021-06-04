High schools Science is now emphasized in the search for postgraduate studies, and it annoys some of this spring’s students

For example, long mathematics with the most courses gets the most electives, even if you apply to study theology.

In In 2020, the method of allocating university places was changed so that a significantly larger number of places will be allocated on the basis of a student certificate.

The change has been criticized especially because the number of courses in different subjects is taken into account in the selection scoring, for example the long mathematics with the most courses also gives the most selection points, whether you are studying chemistry, Russia or theology.

This spring’s students Heta Korhonen and Tuomas Rikkonen consider the emphasis on the choice of evidence to be a good idea in itself, but it is the emphasis on the natural sciences that is provoking resentment.

“It’s a bit of a pity that when physics and long math are what are recommended, I missed studying German. There was no time left, and there was no point in starting to write it, because short Germany has no weight [jatko-opintoihin pääsyn] point of view, Korhonen says.

He believes that, for example, when applying to study social sciences, more emphasis should be placed on directly related subjects, instead of getting a lot of points for physics, for example, just because of the number of courses.

Rikkonen is on the same lines.

“Social studies, history and such should be given more appreciation, and it is not easy to write them either,” says Rikkonen.

Rikkonen’s circle of acquaintances shows that some like the choice of evidence, but some think that it puts too much pressure on the student exams. There will be pressure, especially for those targeting desirable fields such as medicine or law.