High schools | Ella Siltanen as the new president of the Finnish High School Students’ Association

The union organized its union meeting at the weekend in Kajaani. At the meeting, in addition to the acts of trust, the lines for next year were voted on.

At the weekend, the Finnish High School Students’ Union elected a new federal board for next year. In the back, from left, Samuel Oliveros De Nordenflicht, Vladislava Silkina, August Kiattrakoolchai, Iina-Lotta Kuisma, Ada Mustonen, Veikka Ormio, Anna-Petra Oikarinen and Henna Vuotari. In front, from left, Hugo Pylkkö (second vice-president), Ella Siltanen (president) and Patrik Wilska (first vice-president).

Finland the union of high school students elected a 20-year-old as its new president on Sunday Ella Siltanen.

This year, Siltanen has served in the union’s federal board. He graduated as a high school student last year.

“It’s especially great to be able to represent high school students in the parliamentary election year, because my own path in high school students started with the last parliamentary election,” says Siltanen in the union’s press release.

Parliamentary elections are held in the spring.

This one has acted as chairman for the year Lukas Virtala.

This year’s high school graduate of the Helsinki English School was elected as the first vice-president Patrik Wilskawho graduated second from Salo high school last year Hugo Pylkö.

The Union of Finnish High School Students is a national high school students’ benefit, service and hobby organization that is not religiously or party-politically committed. Founded in 1985, the union currently has around 50,000 members.