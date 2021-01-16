High School | Tomas Heinonen has been practicing old dances remotely for more than a month and now Korona moved the celebration to spring

The Helsinki Metropolitan Area Coordination Group announced the cancellation of the two bench nightmares and the transfer of old dances. Decisions in other municipalities are expected to be made in the coming weeks.

In several In high schools all over Finland, high school students are still unsure of how the two’s traditional bench presses, ie benches and old people’s dances, will be organized.

“Decisions on this will be made in the municipalities in the coming weeks on the basis of the local situation and the recommendations of the health authorities”, high school education specialist Kyösti Värri The Association of Finnish Municipalities says.

In the spring, the training was organized by the organizers of the Association of Finnish Municipalities and student organizations a joint recommendation on the date and organization of the graduation ceremony.

However, the same is not happening now with regard to bench presses or old dances, as the whole country is in a different situation with regard to the epidemic. Also, traditions are not the same in all high schools, making it difficult to give uniform instructions.

In the metropolitan area coronavirus coordination group announced on Fridaythat in Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa, the nightmares of high school graduates in their traditional form will be canceled and the dances of the old ones will be postponed to later spring.

At the same time, the group announced the continuation of distance learning. Abit, meanwhile, will return to school from Jan. 18 until the end of the third term.

A similar decision to cancel bench presses has been made in other places, for example in Turku and Jyväskylä.

Helsinki Chairman of the Student Union of the High School of Fine Arts Laura Kärsämäoja says the decision to cancel the bankers was not surprising.

“After all, it was time to wait for the epidemic to look like this,” he says.

Laura Kärsämäoja, chairwoman of the Helsinki High School of Fine Arts’ student body, is thinking of alternative ways to remember abuses.­

Similarly, many other aid events have been canceled this school year, such as the traditional camping of aids in the school yard at the Helsinki School of Fine Arts at the beginning of the school year. Kärsämäoja says that alternative ways of remembering aid are being considered.

“The help committee is considering whether the traditional gala of the helpers can be considered, for example, as a remote video call.”

High school students the union expressed its disappointment at the cancellation of the nightmares in the metropolitan area.

“Benches are the highlight of many young people’s lives, which has been expected from an early age and is still remembered at an old age,” says the president of the High School Association Emilia Uljas in the bulletin.

“It seems unfair and sad that it has been decided to cancel this tradition altogether.”

The Association of High School Students states in its press release that during the spring, different alternative ways of implementing bench presses could be possible, for example with safety arrangements and in smaller groups.

“It’s important that decisions are made about everyone’s safety. However, we hope that when deciding on exceptional arrangements, it is remembered to consult high school students, ”says Uljas.

Helsinki high school sophomore Tomas Heinonen in turn, is glad that the old dances are not completely canceled. Moving the dances, he says, is the “best possible solution” in this situation.

“If the dances were to be pruned too much or transferred entirely to video, the whole idea would leave them, and it would no longer be the same as if they were dancing to the audience.”

Heinonen has practiced old dances with his partner and girlfriend Meryem Arslantaksen with the beginning of December.

Tomas Heinonen and his girlfriend Meryem Arslantas had rehearsed for old dances remotely three times a week.­

“After all, it’s a small-scale dream to have old dances in great clothes with your own girlfriend dancing once in a lifetime,” Heinonen describes.

Exercises are held remotely via video connection three times a week. In addition to them, the couple has been rehearsing for the two of them using videos. They describe the practice on video and return it to the teacher who gives them feedback.

Training remotely has had its own challenges, Heinonen says.

“It’s not as communal when there are only two of us. However, many others practice alone, which is even more challenging, ”says Heinonen.

On the other hand, videos can be stopped in peace and return to difficult points.

“At least I’m not one of those people from whom dance just slips out of it,” Heinonen says.

Helsinki In addition to its own school, the high school of fine arts has traditionally performed old dances in the Helsinki Ice Rink together with about ten other high schools in Helsinki, says a lecturer in sports and health education. Lilli Grönroos.

This year, the aim is to organize at least the school’s own celebrations later in the spring, if the coronary situation allows it. They cover longer distances than before.

Among other things, the dances have been modified so that they do not have closed dance positions. No pairings are made either. Scarves are used as an aid, making it possible to keep a meter away from the pair when dancing.

“This year has required students to put up with uncertainty in many ways. Together, we have talked about the fact that these old dances are also a unique event in our own way, which will surely be remembered, ”says Grönroos.