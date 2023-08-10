High School | This is what it’s like at abi tent parties that go on all night in the middle of Helsinki: “You have to suffer a little”

Abit will be camping around Helsinki on Wednesday before their first day of school. In recent years, the tradition has spread to several high schools around Helsinki.

Right on a typical early evening in August, young people who look like hikers wander into Helsinki’s Tervasaari, carrying an unusually large amount of luggage.

It seems that there are already five tents and a hammock standing in the middle of the island. More is expected.

Sibelius high school students The only Suosalo and Aino Martelius start their second year on Thursday. However, before the first day of school, there is an unofficial tradition for high school students: tenting.

Suosalo thinks that one of the reasons for the abie camping tradition might be that the new high school students could feel as confident as possible.

“When we spend the night here in the cold and go to school the next morning exhausted, at the same time the new schoolchildren come beautiful and glowing,” Suosalo describes.

“It’s really cool to go to school on the first day, when usually the focus is on appearance. It’s a bit funny, there’s a contrast,” Martelius continues.

Of course, the assistants have also arrived to meet their own annual course after a long summer vacation.

Auxiliary camping is already a long tradition for Sibelius high school students. Suosalo knows how to tell that already at the beginning of the millennium, the “Sibis residents” set up their tents for the night before the first day of school.

The tradition is alive and well in many Helsinki high schools. Suosalo and Martelius think that in recent years the assistants of more and more high schools have adopted the tradition.

Abie camping is also a more well-known phenomenon today than in the past decades.

“I’ve heard that 10–15 years ago, the police might have come to the scene and said that you shouldn’t camp in public parks. In recent years I have heard that this has not happened anymore. Maybe camping has started to be tolerated, as long as people behave smartly,” says Suosalo.

The place around 30 entrants are expected. You can participate in the evening without a tent.

Jooa Perkiö has just tuned into the park independent. Dark clouds or the windy weather of a maritime location do not scare him.

Perkiö assures that he is warmly equipped.

“This was a bit easier to assemble than the tent. I believe I can fall asleep, it seemed pretty good when I tried it,” says Perkiö.

Weather conditions, such as possible night showers, do not stress Also from Emil Kaupp. Last year, some of the abes had woken up to the sprinklers on the lawn, which had sprayed water inside the tents in the morning.

“That’s the idea here. It’s not supposed to be so much fun here, you have to suffer a little,” he says.

Abivuosi brings with it the matriculation records. Before that, it’s nice to get together to meet the group of your year course after a long summer.

“It’s nice to spend the last day of summer vacation together with high school friends and enjoy while you can. And then go to school together with them”, states Kauppinen.