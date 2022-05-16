High School | The results of the spring student essays will be announced today

The new degree structure tests at least five subjects. Some of the candidates wrote in the spring in accordance with the reform.

The Student Examination Board (YTL) will release the results of the spring papers today. The board delivers the results of the degree to high school at nine in the morning through the degree service.

The spring point limits will be published at the same time on the board’s website.

High school can report results to candidates immediately. Each candidate gets to know their results from their own high school from the time indicated by the student.

The results will also appear in the National Board of Education’s My Study Path service from Wednesday morning.

According to YTL more than 46,300 candidates had applied for this spring’s degree, which was about 300 less than last spring. There were a total of about 140,000 enrollments in various subjects and curricula.

The figures include both candidates who are completing the degree and those who are renewing or completing their examinations.

This year, a reform came into force that introduced changes to graduation. Under the new degree structure, examinations for at least five subjects must be included in the matriculation examination. Some of the candidates wrote in the spring in accordance with the reform.

The mother tongue and literature exam is the only exam common to all. In addition, at least four tests on different subjects from at least three of the following groups must be included: mathematics, second native language, foreign language and real subject. Exams must also include at least one long-term exam.

The matriculation examination in the spring of 2022 was already the Fifth Degree, which was held in exceptional circumstances and with certain precautions due to the coronavirus situation.