The students’ families said that the high prices of books and curricula in private schools in the Northern Emirates at the beginning of the school year prompt them to resort to another market to buy them second-hand, to reduce their academic burdens.

They pointed out that the price of used books and curricula is 60% less than the new ones that are sold in private schools at the beginning of each academic year.

They mentioned that book prices ranged between 1,500 and 2,500 dirhams.

And “Emirates Today” monitored the spread of an alternative market for selling used textbooks through “social networking groups” and the increasing demand for them, as mothers of students collect books of different stages of study to display them in mothers’ groups.

Books for each semester are sold for 450 dirhams instead of 1,500 dirhams, the value of their original price in private schools, which has been very popular because it provides a significant part of the academic burden.

On the other hand, the administrations of private schools refuse to deal with the books and curricula used in the classroom, because they include answers to questions by their former users, and this may affect the educational level of students, while libraries are witnessing an increasing demand from students’ families to photograph books and curricula for their children, instead From buying new ones, books are copied at one dirham per sheet in black and white, while the value of color copies is six dirhams.

Siham Al-Boon, Rana Al-Khalil and Israa Bakri said that books and curricula are sold for less than half their price in private schools, with their value ranging between 350 and 450 dirhams, depending on each educational stage and the quality of the books themselves.

They pointed out that used books are popular among students’ families, as they are booked early and sold at the beginning of the school year, because they reduce tuition fees and contribute to alleviating their financial burdens.

The families of students in private schools applying foreign curricula: Islam Fawzy, Ruba Haffadh, Saed Abu Watfa, and Raed Karam, said that they bought used textbooks for their children from “social media groups” because they are less expensive than books in private schools.

They added that the used books are valid for use if they are not damaged, and their value is suitable for students who have more than one student in the classroom, because their price is more than 60% lower than the new books that are sold in private schools, and that most of the students’ families are looking for a reduction. Tuition costs by various means, to reduce the exorbitant expenses at the beginning of each academic year.

They pointed to the repackaging of used books so that teachers would not discover and object to them, as some private schools insist on the student acquiring new books, given that “the student’s activity book has answered the questions contained in it from its first user.”

For its part, private school administrations said that they do not oppose students’ use of used books, provided that they are suitable for use, and the questions contained in them have not been answered, because the student is obliged to answer activity questions in each subject to measure the extent of his commitment to class activities. She added that every student is required to bring books with him at the beginning of the school year, so that he can start studying with the rest of his fellow students.

She pointed out that the used books may not include updates and changes in the curricula, and it is also expected that schools will change and develop the curricula, and this leads to the students’ families incurring exorbitant sums of money if they purchase used books in advance, before verifying that.

The owners of libraries, who preferred not to be named, saw that the beginning of the school year witnessed a demand from students’ families to buy books and school curricula illustrated in black and white, as they are 60% less expensive than colored books, pointing out that libraries copy textbooks for all stages.

• Demand from students’ families to libraries to photocopy books and school curricula for their children.

• Private Schools: Student Activity Book, the questions contained in it were answered by its first user.