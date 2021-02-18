D.he teachers at the grammar schools in Schleswig-Holstein want to compensate for corona-related overtime by reducing their teaching hours after the pandemic. “We consider this to be a practicable regulation,” said the state chairman of the philologists’ association, Jens Finger, on Thursday. The so-called anticipatory hour model, which was practiced in a situation of teacher shortage in the 1990s, would, in his view, be an expression of the country’s duty of care.

The pandemic and its impact on schools are pushing teachers to their limit, wrote Finger. “The numerous video conferences, the work tasks to be set and corrected, the digital encounters with schoolchildren and parents are currently more of a burden than the usual classroom teaching.” Compensation would be more than appropriate. The association also considered an additional remuneration to be appropriate, which, in its view, is likely to fail for financial reasons.

The “anticipatory hours model” would mean comparing the additional hours currently worked with a reduction in the teaching hours’ workload after the corona pandemic.

The association sees the reasons for the current additional burden on teachers essentially in the coexistence of face-to-face and distance learning, in support tasks and in additional administrative work. Finger announced that his association would approach the state parliament and the state government with detailed proposals.