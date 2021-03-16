High School | Student writing began today with exceptional arrangements, 47,000 candidates registered for writing

Some hospital districts have called for high school graduates to undergo two weeks of voluntary quarantine prior to writing crashes.

Spring student writing began today. On the first day of the test, a test of mother tongue, ie Finnish and Swedish literacy, and Finnish and Swedish as a second language will be written.

About 47,000 candidates have registered for the matriculation examination, which is about 4,000 more than last spring.

The writings will be arranged for the third time with exceptional arrangements due to the coronavirus situation. The Matriculation Examination Board has divided the exams in real subjects and mathematics over several days. Safety gaps and face masks are used in the writings.

Some hospital districts have called for high school graduates to undergo two weeks of voluntary quarantine prior to writing crashes.

The writings end on April 7th.