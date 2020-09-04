A high school student from the American city of Minneapolis, Minnesota, caught a huge pike in Lake Harriet. Reported by WTHR.

The length of the fish caught by Charles Hansen is 104 centimeters, the girth is 46 centimeters. This is more than the official record according to which the longest pike caught in Lake Harriet was 96.5 centimeters in length. At the same time, she lacks 11 centimeters to the state record of 115 centimeters.

The young man claims that it took him about ten minutes to get the pike out of the water. Together with him in the boat was an acquaintance who helped him with a net. After measuring the length of the fish with a tape measure, the young fishermen released the pike into the lake.

Earlier it was reported that a hunter and fisherman from the American state of Alabama caught a catfish in the lake with her bare hands. Hannah Barron, 23, dressed only in a bikini, shorts and special shoes, plunged headlong into the water and emerged with a huge fish.