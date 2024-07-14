In 2006, Germany hosted the World Cup, a tournament that introduced the world to Cristiano Ronaldo, who shone with the Portuguese national team. Although the organizing committee of that tournament favored Germany by choosing its player Lukas Podolski as the best emerging player in the World Cup, all observers and followers were completely convinced that Cristiano was the most deserving of that title.

The days pass and the European Nations Championship lands in Germany, which also presented to the world a star of the stature of Lionel Messi, the Spanish national of Moroccan origin, Lamine Yamal, who celebrated his seventeenth birthday the day before yesterday. He is a graduate of the La Masia school affiliated with Barcelona Club and a high school student, and was forced to leave the Spanish camp more than once to take exams, which he passed with the same degree of excellence as he did on the Euro pitches.

A few days ago, the world was preoccupied with a historic 17-year-old photo of the legend Lionel Messi and the infant Lamine Yamal during a charity campaign organized by the Catalan club, as if fate wanted to bring two legends together in one photo. When Lamine Yamal scored his legendary goal against France in the semi-final, everyone linked the magnificence of that goal to Messi’s goals during his glory days at Barcelona.

Before the final whistle of the Euro, Barcelona opened the auction for Lamine Yamal, and set $270 million for whoever wants to win the favor of the star who has become the talk of the world.

At the age of seventeen, Pele dazzled the world in the 1958 World Cup, when he led his country to win the World Cup title, drying the tears of Brazilians after the Maracana disaster in 1950, when Brazil lost the final match at home and in front of its fans against Uruguay, on one of the darkest nights of samba football. And Lamine Yamal came to confirm that talent can very well appear at an early age to dazzle the world.

The knockout stages of the Euro proved that good performance alone is not enough, otherwise Turkey would have qualified at the expense of England, Portugal would have qualified at the expense of France, and the Netherlands would have qualified at the expense of England. The problem is that history does not remember the team with the most possession, the most danger to the goal, and the most wasted opportunities, but it only stops at the winning team, even if it was the team with the least performance.

