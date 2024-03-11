High School | Spring matriculation starts today

About 136,700 students have signed up for matriculation exams.

Spring The matriculation essays begin on Tuesday with the mother tongue and literary literacy test, which the examinees write in their mother tongue either in Finnish or Swedish. The Sámi mother tongue and literature test is on Wednesday, April 3.

According to the Matriculation Examination Board, approximately 136,700 examinees have registered for the spring matriculation exams in various subjects and courses, 600 fewer than a year ago.

Graduation essays continue on Thursday with a test of a short syllabus of a foreign language. On Friday, it's the turn of the mother tongue and literary writing skills test.

The results of the spring matriculation exams will be sent to high schools on May 14.

The results and graded test performances can be seen by the examinee in the Oma Opintopolku online service from May 15.