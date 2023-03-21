A day that should have been back to school routine after spring break turned into a nightmare at Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas. This Monday morning, one student was fatally injured and another was injured by debris thrown by shots fired in a shooting outside the school building.

According to the authorities, the alleged assailant was also a student at the school and was arrested shortly after the police arrived at the scene.

the fatal victimreceived medical care in a hospital close, but unfortunately he could not survive. The other victim is receiving care for non-life threatening injuries to her.

The fact has once again shocked the school community and the entire state of Texas. Arlington police confirmed that the alleged aggressor is a minor and therefore will not be publicly identified.

The authorities have assured that they will provide more information during a press conference scheduled for later.

The shooting forced school authorities to divert students and school buses before the start of classes. Parents and family members of the students were notified and asked to stay off campus while the investigation was conducted. See also Elections 2022: Marina Vitela sparks controversy over bikini dancer at rally