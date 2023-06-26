The first high school students expressed their joy at excelling and realizing their dream of studying distinguished university majors, and assured “Emirates Today” that the academic excellence they achieved came as a result of a 12-year journey of diligence and insistence on excellence, noting that the most important reasons for excellence are due To the state’s care for its students, organizing time and focus, supporting the family, and providing the appropriate atmosphere.

While the majors of medicine, engineering, economics, political science, decoration, and space science topped the choices of university students, the outstanding students confirmed that they made their choices based on their academic inclinations and the academic guidance they obtained in the secondary stage, which showed them the new specializations that are in line with the country’s development plans and the job needs of the local labor market. And global.

In detail, the student Malak Fadel Abdullah Al-Zeyoudi, who won the first place in the general course – general education, from Malih School in Abu Dhabi, said: “My feeling of success is indescribable, and the credit after God Almighty is due to the state providing all the means that help the student to succeed during his academic career, Family support and time management, ”noting that she was expecting to be among the first to set a goal and work on it, and everyone around her helped her to overcome difficulties.

She added, “Our leadership provided us with everything that helped us achieve success and excellence,” affirming her keenness to continue to excel in order to return the favor to the homeland and to her family, who did not fail with her throughout the study period, noting that she seeks to study space science in the State of Russia, and obtained initial acceptance. for a scholarship there, and attributed her choice of this specialization to the interest of the Emirates in it and its endeavor to have a role in this field.

While the student, Arwa Awad Al-Nuaimi, the first advanced course – Applied Technology High School Abu Dhabi, Bani Yas Girls, who achieved a success rate of 99.9%, expressed her joy at the success rate she achieved, saying: “I expected to achieve a great success rate, but I did not expect to be the first and my joy Indescribable, ”noting that she plans to study economics and political science at New York University Abu Dhabi, where she dreams of joining the Emirati diplomatic corps in the future and representing the country to return part of her favor.

Regarding the exam experience, she said: “I did not change my study system during the exam days, as I was preparing for this day from the beginning, and thanks to God, I was able to overcome any difficulties I faced during the exam performance.” She praised the support provided by the family and teachers in all its forms.

For her part, the student Maryam Othman Al-Amoudi, Advanced Science Track – Applied Technology High School Al-Ain, Tahnoun bin Muhammad Educational Complex, which achieved a success rate of 99.6%, said that she was surprised that she was among the first at the state level, and attributed her superiority to her love for her country and the support of her family. and her teachers.

She indicated that she intends to study information security at the UAE University, where she has a passion for programming, and believes that this major serves the country’s projects and plans, as it is in line with technological progress and means of data storage, and she dedicated her excellence to her family, which did not fall short with her, as it provided her with the appropriate environment for study. She advised the students to pay attention to studying from the beginning of the academic year and to review it first, and not to postpone studying today until tomorrow so that lessons do not accumulate on them.

While the student, Lian Ahmed Muhammad Reda Al-Tamimi, from Jordan, the first in a general course – private education from the Wardiya Private School in Abu Dhabi, who scored 100%, confirmed that her success in high school with this total came thanks to God, the teachers and the family, and that her role model in life is her father , who always encourages her and her siblings to be disciplined and committed, and she thanked her family for being the main factor in providing the appropriate climate to achieve success and excellence.

Layan indicated that time management is one of the most important things that a student must adhere to from the first day of study. She added that she would like to join the interior design and decoration major, as she has a passion for innovation and design, and seeks to complete her excellence in this field.

For her part, the student, Taqi Youssef Al-Ghabit from Syria, the first advanced course – private education, from Al-Ruya Private School in Abu Dhabi, who scored 100%, expressed her happiness with this percentage, which came as a result of her keenness to follow her lessons first-hand and to attend regularly from the first day To study, and to take care of asking her teachers about everything related to the curriculum, as she was keen to be among the first every year.

Taqi explained that her daily schedule included committing to going to bed early, waking up early, reviewing her lessons, and going to school with full activity and focus on explaining to the teachers. After her return, she started studying all her lessons, stressing that time management is the best way to get the best results.

She dedicated her excellence to the leadership that provided students with all means of learning, and to her family, which was keen to encourage and push her to do her utmost to succeed, excel and academic excellence. I have applied to more than one university within the country to obtain a scholarship.

While the student, Suhaila Tariq Omran, the first in the general secondary school (advanced track – general education) at the state level, expressed her happiness at obtaining that advanced position at the state level, which was the result of an entire year’s effort. Suhaila, who teaches at Bahetah Al Badia School, the third cycle, for girls in Sharjah, added that her father and mother were always encouraging her to study and achieve, and they also stood by her and prepared the appropriate atmosphere for her, in addition to her teachers who stood by her until she excelled. She emphasized that her memorization of the Holy Qur’an when she was nine years old was the reason for her achieving that advanced position, and that her daily study was as natural as that of any diligent student, away from private lessons, but it was regular. She revealed that she planned for herself a bright future that she hopes to achieve in any of the prestigious universities, where she dreams of studying medicine.

While the student, Aisha Ali Khamis Safdani, the first in a general course – High School of Applied Technology – Umm Al Quwain – Girls, who obtained a rate of 99.5%, considered her excellence in high school as the result of her efforts in the comprehensive and continuous review throughout the academic year by preparing a program to prepare for exams.

Safdani told Emirates Today: “Since the beginning of the school year, I have focused in the classroom on listening carefully to the explanation of curricula and study materials from teachers, and working at home to confirm the information I review through understanding or memorization, to prepare for the weekly tests that are conducted. in the classroom.”

She said, “I seek to study political science and international relations, because I have a passion for expressing my views, and I want to help and support society as much as I can, and I try to take care of climate change.”

Hamad Al-Falasi: Mohammed bin Rashid’s saying, “We will not be satisfied with anything but the first place,” is the biggest motivator for me

Student Hamad Ibrahim Khalfan Al-Falasi, the first in the general secondary school – applied track – general education, revealed that he did not expect to be among the first in high school this year, but as soon as he found his name among the first, he was shocked by the pleasant surprise and did not control himself after he raised his head his family and the entire country.

Al-Falasi told Emirates Today: “Since the beginning of this academic year, I challenged myself and said that this year will be fateful for my future and my entire life, and I must do everything in my power to raise the name of my country high and achieve pride for my family. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, (that we will not be satisfied except with the first place), and thank God I was able to become among the first. He added: «I faced some difficulties, but I was studying first hand and set my goal and managed to achieve it». He explained that he is seeking to study aeronautical and electronics engineering, due to his desire to become an aeronautical engineer.

