This morning they had to be evacuated students from Federal Secondary School Number 2 in Keep due to a report shooting threat.

The alleged threat inside the educational facility located in the Eduardo Guerra colony became known through the social networks, where they supposedly announced that there was going to be a shooting.

Quickly, parents alarmed by the publication began to arrive to pick up their children.

The parents explained that they found out through social networks and on television, so the Teachers quickly evacuated the students.

However, the academic coordinator clarified that everything had been a false alarm, but he noted that the security protocol was carried out. To date, it is unknown who published this threat.