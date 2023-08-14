the saga of ‘High School Musical’ It was and continues to be one of the most popular Disney films, which is why, in 2019, a series based on the films was released, which included the participation of olivia rodrigo in his first three seasons. For the end, which came out August 9, the production called on some of the original actors and actresses, such as Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh. However, these were not all the surprises they prepared for ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’, since it was revealed how the love story of the couples continued, including the main one: Troy and Gabriella.

What was the end of Troy and Gabriela in the ‘HSM’ series?

Troy and Gabriella are going to couples therapy, according to the Disney series. Photo: Disney

In one of the chapters of the ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Season 4, it was revealed to the fans of the film saga what was the fate of the relationship of Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez after the end of the tape: did they break up?, were they still together?, did they get married? Thanks to the fact that the main characters returned for this last part of the series, the doubts were cleared up and the person in charge of doing it was Corbin Blue, who played Chad, Troy’s best friend: “They’re going to couples therapy.”

What happened to Troy and Gabriella at the end of ‘High School Musical 3’?

After the dilemma of Troy to decide what to study and where to do it, since Gabriella, her first love, she was accepted to Stanford University and had to graduate early to leave, the young Bolton he chose both to follow his heart and what he is most passionate about: theater and basketball. So at the end of the movie ‘High School Musical 3: Graduation’, we saw that both young lovers would go to college and not be as separated as they thought.

