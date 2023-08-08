‘High School Musical: the musical, the series’ is a recent Disney production inspired by the ‘High School Musical’ saga, which starred Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens. The series, which began airing in 2019, is close to its end, since the mouse company announced the premiere of the fourth and final season, which will no longer have the presence, not even as a guest, of Olivia Rodrigo.

In addition, in this new installment, some of the characters from the films will return, such as Chad Danforth, Taylor McKessie, Ryan Evans, Martha CoxCoach Bolton and the Lady Darbus.

Watch HERE the official trailer for ‘High School Musical: The Musical, Series 4’

When does ‘High School Musical: The Musical Series 4’ premiere?

as announced Disney on its official website, the new season of ‘High School Musical: the musical, the series’ will premiere this Wednesday August 9. This time we will be able to see the return of the characters from Corbin Bleu,Monique Coleman andLucas Grabel to the famous school East High.

Where to watch ‘High School Musical: The Musical, Series 4’?

Being an exclusive production of Disney, ‘High School Musical: the musical, the series’ can only be seen through the streaming service of this company. Here you also find the trilogy starring Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens on which the series is based.

What will ‘High School Musical: The Musical, Series 4’ be about?

back in East Highstudents should prepare to represent ‘High School Musical: Graduation’ in his winter musical classic. However, they will receive news that will completely change his plans: Disney has announced a fourth film to be called ‘High School Musical 4: The Reunion’ and you will need to use the school for the recordings.

Cast of ‘High School Musical: The Musical, Series 4’

Cast of ‘High School Musical: The Musical The Series’, Season 4. Photo: Disney

Joshua Bassett as Ricky

Sofia Wylie as Gina

Dara Renee as Kourtney

Julia Lester as Ashlyn

Frankie Rodriguez as Carlos

Kate Reinders as Miss Jenn

Liamani Segura as Emmy

Kylie Cantrall as Dani

Matthew Sato as Mack

Caitlin Reilly as Quinn

Vasthy Mompoint as Krystal

Mark St. Cyr as Mr. Mazzara

Matt Cornett as ‘EJ’

Larry Saperstein as ‘Big Red’

Joe Serafini as ‘Seb’

Adrian Lyles as ‘Jet’

Saylor Bell Curda as Maddox

In addition, we will have Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh back playing their original characters.

