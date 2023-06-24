Jose Luis Gutierrez

He human being it’s a cluster of capabilities. within their talents can do jobs that require little effortor spend more force than usual to complete a vital task. In the same way it has skills necessary to explore their environment and also adapt when faced with something different that, in turn, comes suddenly.

However, we also need keenof congregation and of join us between equals to achieve a common goal or some risk condition under which the society feel threatened.

Aware of the previous situation, at the beginning of the 90’s the course HIGH SCHOOL INDUCTION. Its objective was clear: to support the adaptation process of children who graduate from 6th grade. from primary to 1st grade of secondary; offering them the same subject curricula, the exact number of teachers that they will take in their new level and the whole environment similar to the one secondary.

Said objective has been fulfilled since 1992 with almost 30 generations of young people who, during 3 weeks, have managed to find out what will await them for the next 3 years of their student career; since from those years different statistics showed that the level secondary It is where young people dropped out with the highest incidence of their studies, since at that age the school change, the development and transition of children to teenagers, the search and discovery of their talents, affinities and tastes; along with the great step of forming their support networks and personal groups that will define them towards adulthood.

For this 2023 edition “Induction to High School” will take place in The Mochis on the campus of COBAES 02 (Prof. Braulio Pizarro Ceballos”; in the Villa de Ahomé on the COBAES 03 campus “Prof. Velina León de Medina” and in the union of Higuera de Zaragoza on the COBAES 04 campus “Prof. Víctor Manuel Rubio Ahumada”, from Monday, July 3 to Saturday, July 15.

It is important to emphasize that for a single year, our summer workshops They will be offered for two weeks since they were planned according to the closing of the school year 2022-2023, arranged by the SEP and by the SEPyC, in the case of our State. In addition, the contents are made based on the reform of the “New Mexican School” that will come into force next August.

High School Induction It was founded during the three-year period chaired by Eng. Jorge Andujo Licon, who was supported, as to date, by a group of experienced secondary level teachers who teach in 3 weeks the topics that the youths They will be addressed at least in the first two-month period of classes.

In the next installment we will have “Matebasic for High School Youth” and all its innovation for this year 2023.

P.S. The is coming closing of the first half of this 2023, how are you doing with your purposes and goals?

With gratitude for your reading, see you next Saturday.

