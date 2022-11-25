The claims of the inhabitants of Pericos to the municipal authority of little boy do not stop, so much so that many say that the Chairwoman Municipal government María Elizalde Ruelas has forgotten them, so much so that it can be seen from a distance and without much concern about the issue of collapsed drainage, causing those affected to have to endure pestilential odors, broken sewers, uncovered and destroyed streets. She complains that they have made it known to the municipal authority in different ways, and the intention has been little to respond to generate the repair of these failures. And that is where they demand that María Elizalde disinterest in generating improvements in the largest union in the municipality, but also the most abandoned, they say.

Given the lack of attention from the SEPyC, teachers and directors of the Eustaquio Buelna secondary school, in the municipal seat of little boy, in union with members of the Society of Parents, they have dedicated themselves to cooperating with each other to rehabilitate the educational institution, and it is that given the great needs of the facilities, they have been forced to be the ones who attend to the needs of the place, due to the own safety of the students, they assured. Despite the fact that many have requested support from the Ministry of Public Education and Culture, headed by Graciela Domínguez Nava, as well as from the municipal authoritieswho drives Maria Elizalde, have not received the attention they require, meanwhile, the infrastructure conditions of the academic unit, as well as the technological equipment, deteriorate over time and thus deprive students of developing their knowledge in an adequate environment. The most unfortunate thing, the upset parents assured, is that this is the only high school that has the Municipal headwith 62 years of serving as a place of study, which does not agree with the Magic Town of Mocorito.

The mayor of AngosturaMiguel Ángel Angulo Acosta, gave his work report to a group of citizens after closing his first year at the helm of the Angosturians, works that focus on a section of highway, construction of bathrooms and some roofs, as well as scraping streets, among others. He was very specific in his message, but he did say that not much was achieved because the machinery that the municipality has is badly damaged and that most of the time they have to borrow it from the irrigation modules that are in the municipality , and in many of the government actions these teams are very necessary. And already being in use of the voice, because the municipal president of Angostura to tell the governor’s representative, Graciela Domínguez Nava, to send her the request for an increase in resources to be able to buy machines to carry out the work efficiently, to her compadre the governor.

We recommend you read:

The representative of the unionized workers of the Salvador City Hall Alvarado, Yuriria Zepeda, has been sharing some recommendations to respect the workers in the Garbage Collection area, because at this time the increase in vehicular traffic makes the actions of the personnel in this area difficult and many of the motorists do not respect the function. She recognized that there is a greater risk for workers because their work is on public roads, and many risk their lives to comply with the collection service in the Downtown area.